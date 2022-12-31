MUSIC

First Footin’, venues around Edinburgh, tomorrow, 2pm-5pm

Anyone else remember Scot:Lands? For those of us who recall seeing in the New Year in the company of the likes of King Creosote or Emma Pollock back in the day, the good news is that Edinburgh has revived its New Year’s Day celebrations with its new First Footin’ event, which sees 25 Scottish acts play for free at 14 venues around the city. Callum Beattie, Roseanne Reid, Withered Hand, Swim School and Stina Marie Claire are among those taking part.

We’re hoping to catch Siobhan Wilson, above,ourselves. Wrap up warm, walk around and enjoy. Visit edinburghshogmanay.com for more details.

An Evening with Lorna Luft and Worbey & Farrell

St Andrews & St Georges West, Edinburgh, Thursday

There’s no-one better placed to guide us through the Great American Songbook than Lorna Luft, given that her mum Judy Garland sang more than a few of them.

She’s no slouch in the singing department herself, of course. In this special event, Luft is also joined by concert pianists Worbey & Farrell. And, yes, they will play their unique version of Bohemian Rhapsody. With all proceeds going to Granton charity Empty Kitchens Full Hearts, it’s not only promises to be a great night out but a worthy one too.

New Year’s Revolution, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, from Wednesday

King Tut’s has done more than its share of nurturing nascent Scottish talent over the years and January sees the return of its New Year’s Revolution programme.

Highlighting the best and brightest new homegrown bands and singers, it kicks off with Pink Limit this Wednesday and ends up on January 28 with Mark Sharp & The Bicycle Thieves. In between, the likes of Pretty Preachers Club, Her Picture, Starsky-Rae and Everything Brighter will be playing. Robin Ashcroft on January 22 should be a particular highlight. And try to catch Rosie H Sullivan, left, on January 21. Quite frankly, she has a voice for the ages.

DANCE

The Gift, The Studio, Edinburgh, today, Tuesday and Wednesday at 10.45am and 2pm

So are the kids bored yet? If so, there’s still a chance to catch The Gift, Barrowland Ballet’s show, above, for pre-schoolers, at The Studio in Edinburgh’s Potterrow. The show involves wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and lots of imagination. There will be serious brownie points on offer from both kids and their parents for anyone who takes their nieces and nephews to this, we’d wager.

CINEMA

We’re Not in Kansas Anymore, Glasgow Film Theatre, from Monday

To tie in with the release of Alexandre O Philippe’s new documentary Lynch/Oz, charting director David Lynch’s obsession with Hollywood classic The Wizard of Oz, the GFT is screening a season of Lynch films including Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, the Lost Highway and Wild at Heart, which in particular wears its love of The Wizard of Oz in plain sight. A cinephile’s dream.