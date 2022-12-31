This year has seen favourites end, new frontrunners emerge and viewing moments no-one would have predicted. Matt Hancock went into the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Derry Girls and Peaky Blinders ended and Strictly said farewell to Bruno Tonioli.

Here is a look at the TV moments and people that captured our attention in 2022 …

Strictly Come Dancing

Bruno Tonioli announced in May that he was stepping down as a judge on the BBC One Show, saying in interviews following the news that it had been a “miracle” he lasted 18 years on the panel.

The Italian dancer and choreographer had been a judge since the popular dancing show launched in 2004 before announcing his departure, with professional Anton Du Beke stepping in to replace him.

Former Strictly head judge Len Goodman also announced some career news, saying he was stepping down from his role as head judge on Dancing With The Stars after more than 15 years with the US show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

ITV’s flagship show returned to Australia for filming, following a break due to the pandemic.

The star-studded line-up included many favourites such as Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver, singer Boy George and rugby star Mike Tindall but former health secretary Matt Hancock grabbed most headlines.

The West Suffolk MP, above, had the Tory whip suspended for taking part in the show, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing to suggest Hancock’s foray into reality TV was not “noble” because he is failing to prioritise his “constituents and our country”.

Hancock’s jungle comments included him saying Liz Truss’s political career “is over, no ambiguity at all”, and he also added that what he was “looking for is a bit of forgiveness” in the jungle.

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show after a routine blood test showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia.

Mock The Week ends

The long-running topical comedy panel show, hosted by Dara O’Briain, below, and regular panellist Hugh Dennis, came to an end after 17 years. The final regular episode aired in October, followed up by two specials looking back over the history of Mock The Week, concluding the series officially in November.

Closing the show, O’Briain said: “We’ve been on for the last 17 years, we’ve done 232 episodes featuring 131 comedians. It has been an absolute blast to do, and we leave with the quiet pride that in the years that we have been on we have left the country in a far more stable, prosperous and happy situation than we started, and we’ll always have that.”

The Crown

The fifth series of Netflix’s lavish royal drama returned with a new cast, garnering headlines galore ahead of it airing in November.

New faces include Dominic West as the then Prince of Wales, now the King, and Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen. West and Elizabeth Debicki, playing Diana, were handed the baton by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin. The series also stars Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, taking over from Tobias Menzies.

Ahead of it airing, it faced criticism from the likes of Dame Judi Dench and former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair as a result of its plotlines.

James Corden quits The Late Late Show

The Gavin & Stacey star, 44, said he quit the American talk show because it felt like “a greater risk to stay”.

Having hosted it since March 2015, becoming a household name in the US, he announced he was stepping down in April this year.

Corden is said to have extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

Peaky Blinders

In February, the hit crime drama returned for its sixth and final series. The Bafta-nominated show, which follows Birmingham crime gang The Peaky Blinders during the aftermath of the First World War, ran from 2013 to 2022.

The original series, which was first broadcast on BBC Two before moving to BBC One following its success, was filmed in Birmingham, as well as in areas of Bradford, Dudley, Leeds and Liverpool.

It was loosely based on a real street gang, of the same name, which was active in Birmingham from the 1880s to the 1910s.

Derry Girls ends

Chelsea Clinton made a surprise cameo appearance in the emotional final episode of Derry Girls, which paid tribute to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement when it aired earlier this year.

The Channel 4 sitcom, created and written by Lisa McGee, came to an end after three series.