Water supplies have been restored in East Renfrewshire after a fault at a treatment plant left thousands of households without supply on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Around 5,000 people in Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston were left without running water after the problem at the Picketlaw facility.

Engineers were sent out on Christmas evening to resolve the problem but many customers were still experiencing problems into Boxing Day and emergency bottled water was handed out at two schools.

Scottish Water said 50 staff and suppliers were deployed to resovle the issue, with around 85,000 litres of bottled water issued to customers at two local water stations or hand delivered.

Bottled water will still be available at Williamwood High School and St Clare's Primary while supplies are monitored.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We apologise to customers who were impacted by this issue and we thank them for your patience and understanding and appreciate this occurred during the festive holiday season.

“Our teams worked round the clock from Christmas Day until today (Dec 27) to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and can inform customers that this issue is now resolved with households and businesses back in supply.

“We will continue to monitor the performance of the water treatment works and the network over the coming days.”