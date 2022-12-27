Water supplies have been restored in East Renfrewshire after a fault at a treatment plant left thousands of households without supply on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Around 5,000 people in Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston were left without running water after the problem at the Picketlaw facility.
Engineers were sent out on Christmas evening to resolve the problem but many customers were still experiencing problems into Boxing Day and emergency bottled water was handed out at two schools.
Scottish Water said 50 staff and suppliers were deployed to resovle the issue, with around 85,000 litres of bottled water issued to customers at two local water stations or hand delivered.
Bottled water will still be available at Williamwood High School and St Clare's Primary while supplies are monitored.
A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We apologise to customers who were impacted by this issue and we thank them for your patience and understanding and appreciate this occurred during the festive holiday season.
Read More: East Renfrewshire Christmas water issues see families relying on bottles
“Our teams worked round the clock from Christmas Day until today (Dec 27) to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and can inform customers that this issue is now resolved with households and businesses back in supply.
“We will continue to monitor the performance of the water treatment works and the network over the coming days.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel