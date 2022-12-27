An animal welfare charity seized 24 dogs from homes on Christmas Day.

The Scottish SPCA took the dogs, 18 of which were puppies, to one of their centres where they are now receiving medical attention.

An investigation has since been launched.

No further details were given.

A spokesperson said: "We will always put Scotland’s animals first and are proud to be there for them 365 days a year.

"We couldn’t do this without our amazing supporters."