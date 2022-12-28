Scots have been urged to be respectful of emergency staff as new figures reveal hundreds of assaults on ambulance workers.

In the twelve months running up to November 2022, the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) saw more than 308 physical and verbal attacks on their employees.

Figures from the service showed 160 physical and 148 verbal assaults on staff, including crews and control room workers.

The numbers were described as "extremely concerning" by the chief executive of the SAS Pauline Howie.

She said: "As we head towards Hogmanay, where there is a general increase in alcohol consumption, it’s more important than ever to raise awareness of this issue.

“Our staff have been working incredibly hard over the last couple of years, and they should be able to do their job safety, without fear of assault when treating patients, or when handling calls."

On average, the force saw almost 26 attacks each month - a rise from previous figures which saw 500 assaults over a 22 month-span between January 2020 and October 2021.

Ms Howie added: "Sadly, we've seen incidents occur in other parts of the NHS and against our police and fire colleagues too.

"We provide support to staff to report incidents to Police Scotland, so that they can take the matter further, but violence, whether physical or verbal, has a lasting effect."

A chaotic Bonfire Night this year also highlighted "unacceptable" attacks on other emergency workers, including police officers and fire crews.

Firefighters were attacked five times as they were called out to 356 bonfires this year, while police officers were taken to hospital after their vehicle was smashed in with bricks by careless youth.

The Herald also reported that attacks on NHS workers had risen by over a third since before the pandemic.

Analysis of annual returns of NHS boards in Scotland has revealed that there were nearly 20,000 assaults on NHS staff in Scotland in the year to March 31, 2022.

It is around 5,000 more than in 2019 - before the Covid pandemic hit - a rise of around 34%.