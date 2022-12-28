Heavy rain could see flooding in western parts of Scotland following snow and ice at the start of the week.

The Met Office is now warning much of the central belt and west of the country will see heavy rain on Friday.

A yellow warning is in place from 3am until 6pm.

Travel disruption and road closures are expected, while forecasters also warn of a "small chance" that communities could "become cut off by flooded roads".

The rain could turn to snow along the northern edge of the affected area.

It follows an icy start to the week which saw a snow and ice warning cover most of Scotland this Boxing Day.

The warning stated: "Heavy rain will develop in the early hours of Friday morning, lasting into the afternoon before clearing from the west.

"15-30mm will fall widely within a 12-hour period with 60-80mm possible in a few areas, mainly across high ground in the southwest.

"There is quite large uncertainty over the north-south position of the rain which will likely require further updates to the rain warning.

"There is also an additional risk of rain turning to snow along its northern edge.

"This is currently most likely over high ground across the central Highlands and may require further warnings."