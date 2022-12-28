Heavy rain could see flooding in western parts of Scotland following snow and ice at the start of the week.
The Met Office is now warning much of the central belt and west of the country will see heavy rain on Friday.
A yellow warning is in place from 3am until 6pm.
Travel disruption and road closures are expected, while forecasters also warn of a "small chance" that communities could "become cut off by flooded roads".
The rain could turn to snow along the northern edge of the affected area.
It follows an icy start to the week which saw a snow and ice warning cover most of Scotland this Boxing Day.
READ MORE: Met Office weather warning for snow and ice across Scotland
The warning stated: "Heavy rain will develop in the early hours of Friday morning, lasting into the afternoon before clearing from the west.
"15-30mm will fall widely within a 12-hour period with 60-80mm possible in a few areas, mainly across high ground in the southwest.
"There is quite large uncertainty over the north-south position of the rain which will likely require further updates to the rain warning.
"There is also an additional risk of rain turning to snow along its northern edge.
"This is currently most likely over high ground across the central Highlands and may require further warnings."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here