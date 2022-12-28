A man found dead on a beach at a Fife harbour on Boxing Day has been identified.

The body was discovered at Cellardyke Harbour, Anstruther, at 8.30am on December 26.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family has now been informed after officers appealed for assistance to identify the body.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man at this very difficult time and they have asked for privacy to be respected.

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal which has helped with our enquiries.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”