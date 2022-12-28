A probe is underway after a man died at a Scots prison on Christmas Eve.

Robert Campbell, a prisoner at HMP Low Moss in East Dunbartonshire, died on December 24, The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed.

The 49-year-old was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court in 2021.

Police Scotland has been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal, SPS said.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry will also be held in due course.

The death is the second to have occurred within a Scottish prison in December.

Robert Carr, a prisoner at HMP Glenochil near Tullibody, died on December 12.

The 45-year-old was sentenced at Edinburgh High Court in 2017.