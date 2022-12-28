People across Scotland will be offered free coal for the traditional 'first footing', a traditional good luck ritual.
The first person to enter a home in the new year is seen as a bringer of good luck for the coming 12 months.
Traditionally the first-foot should be a tall dark-haired male who is not already in the house when midnight strikes and should bring gifts such as whisky, a log - or coal.
To celebrate the tradition, supermarket Lidl will be offering free coal at the checkout to all of their Scottish stores.
They've also teamed up with Herald columnist Len Pennie, who has written a Scots poem about first footing.
Ross Millar, Lidl’s Regional Director for Scotland, said: “At Lidl, we’re big on celebrating the best of Scottish culture - including our age-old tradition of first footing at Hogmanay.
“We are thrilled to be working with Len Pennie to share a poem that celebrates the return of our coal for first footers in an ode to the Scots language.
“Symbolising warmth for the year ahead, we hope this wee gesture brings a ‘Lidl’ joy to our customer’s Hogmanay celebrations this year.”
Read More: Lennie Pennie: Amidst the hate, I have to believe that things will get better
Len Pennie's Hogmanay poem:
Ma mammy says first fittin is a hing we've aye tae dae
It happens right after the bells on every hogmanay
The first fit that gangs through the door is aye the maist essential
An there's a muckle list ae hings ye need tae fit the richt credentials
It wis aye a man wae hair that's dark, wae somethin in his palm
Coal or whisky, salt or cash, some breid or a wee dram
He'd wait ootside in mirk an cauld till aw the bells have struck
Then pit his fit richt through the door an bring the hoose guid luck
The hing aboot traditions is they're aye subject tae change
We're aye adaptin hings tae fit a world that's awfy strange
So pit yer best fit furrit or at least the fit ye hae,
And mind tae find fit fit fits fit afore next hogmanay
So may lums reek wae coal ye bring, wae drinks an plenty snacks
An mind an pit yer feet up fur a few days tae relax!
It's no been awfy easy, wae the weather, rules an smitt
but jist the same as every year we'll aye find a guid fit
So we'll be waitin ootside tae the bells have aw been rung
An jist afore oor faimily greet an auld lang syne is sung
We'll gie a chap upon the door an poke oor wee fit through
Tae banish oot the auld year an tae welcome wan that's new
An gin ye arenae tall or male, that's ootwith yer control,
But abdy can bring salt an cash, a whisky dram an coal
I hope ye end yer year wae peace an fun on hogmanay
May every fit that's through yer door bring guid luck oan its way
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here