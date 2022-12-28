A track defect has forced a popular train route to close while engineers repair the fault.

Network Rail was first alerted to reports of an issue at Slateford shortly after 1pm.

The organisation confirmed engineers discovered a "small defect" and were carrying out repairs.

ScotRail confirmed train services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts will be cancelled, delayed or revised until the fault can be repaired.

Alternative routes continue to run between Glasgow Central to Lanark and Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh via both Bathgate and Falkirk High.

Ticket acceptance is also in place with Lothian Buses for those travelling to Slateford.