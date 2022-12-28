The Met Office has confirmed 2022 is set to break previous all-time records as the warmest year seen by the UK.
The average temperature for the year is on track to beat the previous all-time high of 9.88C set in 2014, provisional data shows.
While the exact figure will not be confirmed until the new year, every month except December has been warmer than average.
Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, said: “2022 is going to be the warmest year on record for the UK.
“While many will remember the summer’s extreme heat, what has been noteworthy this year has been the relatively consistent heat through the year, with every month except December being warmer than average.
“The warm year is in line with the genuine impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change.
“Although it doesn’t mean every year will be the warmest on record, climate change continues to increase the chances of increasingly warm years over the coming decades.”
A sequence of heatwaves starting in June led to the UK experiencing its fourth warmest summer on record, while temperatures broke the 40C mark for the first time, hitting a new record of 40.3C on July 19 at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
Scotland also marked a new daily maximum temperature record of 34.8C.
