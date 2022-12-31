CHRISTMAS on radio. It’s just carols, Charles Dickens and ghost stories for the most part, isn’t it? How do you feel about that? Me, I don’t mind carols, but I wouldn’t seek them out. As for Dickens, frankly I’m more of a Thomas Hardy fan (though Greg Jenner’s Dickens-themed episode of You’re Dead to Me on Radio 4 on Christmas Eve was an entertaining primer on the writer’s life).

Which leaves ghost stories. And I’m always up for those. Even Dickensian ghost stories. On Christmas Day, Jonathan Holloway’s adaptation of The Signalman, Dickens’s tale of dark railway cuttings and spooky apparitions, proved a solid dramatic take, helped by James Purefoy and Samuel West playing the lead roles. Holloway’s development of the original story was slightly over-egged, but the sound department clearly had fun conjuring up the ghostliness.

That said, much scarier was the Christmas edition of The Uncanny, presented by Danny Robins (Radio 4, December 23). A simple telling of an uncanny real-life Scottish family Christmas experience that peeled back to reveal at its heart an encounter with (spoiler alert) the ancient Caledonian goddess Cailleach, a figure described here in terms of pure nightmare, sitting on a child’s bed. Any enterprising Scottish horror movie producer out there should be taking notes.

Rather less committed to the jump scare, Hunting Ghosts with Gatiss and Coles (Radio 4, Christmas Eve) proved a more winning programme than the description suggested. Mark Gatiss (of The League of Gentlemen fame and also the man behind the slightly disappointing BBC TV adaptation of MR James’s Count Magnus this Christmas) travelled to Finedon in Northamptonshire, allegedly the most haunted parish in England, to meet Richard Coles (formerly the local Church of England priest in the area) and go looking for ghosts.

From the Radio Times description I feared a rather half-hearted, jokey thing, but the actual programme was much better than that – a conversation between two knowledgeable middle-aged men with many overlapping interests but different belief systems. The result was an engaging discussion about mortality, faith (or the lack of it) and the Pan Book of Horror Stories (a literary madeleine for any 50 or 60-somethings who had an overactive childhood imagination).

There was passing reference to an ancient god in this one too, or more specifically, said god’s genitalia. Boys will be boys, even if they are both getting on a bit.

Elsewhere on radio over the festive season, familiarity ruled the roost. Sometimes over-familiarity. Matt Goss (once of Bros and now riding the Strictly Come Dancing tidal wave of publicity) turned up on Christmas Eve on Radio 4’s Saturday Live and again on 5 Live on Christmas morning as Stacey Dooley’s guest. Given he’d recently been on Patrick Kielty’s show on 5 Live, it all rather suggested that BBC producers need a bigger contacts book.

Highlights? Comedian Tom Allen sitting in as guest presenter on Radio 3’s Late Junction and kicking things off with Kate Bush’s Night Scented Stock then following it up with Thomas Tallis and Bjork. Heavenly. (Bjork also included a Bushian deep cut, Night of the Swallow, during her festive takeover on 6 Music on Boxing Day.)

But the programme that most resonated with my “bah humbug” mood this Christmas was probably Now You’re Asking with Irish novelist Marian Keyes and actor and comedian Tara Flynn (Radio 4, Christmas Eve), which suggested that you didn’t have to embrace the festive season if you didn’t want to. After admitting she had worked on Christmas Days past, Keyes argued that the holiday made too many demands of us: “Christmas is so aggressively sparkly and so aggressively happiest-time-of-the-yearsy … Christmas leaves no room for sorrow or loneliness.”

I’m not sure that’s totally true, but it’s bracing to hear it said. Next up, Hogmanay, which, let’s face it, is much, much worse.