Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,101 prime lambs and 437 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday in large show of prime lambs that proved easy to sell.

Top price was £142 for a pen of Texels from Messrs John Young & Son, Castle Mains. Top price per kilo was 280p for a pen of 29 Beltex from Messrs W & E Cook, Glendoune.

Blackface lambs peaked at £118 for a pen from Drannandow Farms and top price per kilo was 272p on two occasions, the first for a pen of 61 from Drannandow Farms and then for a pen of 22 from Messrs Ferguson, Markdhu.The average for the whole sale was £110 (-£1) or 253p (+1p).

Cast sheep sold at slightly reduced rates on the week with a top price of £250 for a pair of pure Texels from G. Gatherer, Fairlynne. Mules sold to £100 off Messrs James Hodge, Perceton Row, while Blackface ewes topped at £90 for a pen from Messrs Millar, Baidlandhill.

Harrison and Heatherington Ltd sold 1,912 prime lambs and 231 cast sheep at St Boswells. Prime lambs peaked at £150 for Suffolks and 311p/kg for Beltex. The whole sale averaged 244p per kilo (-7p) or £111 (+£2) per head.

Cast sheep (231) averaged £106 and sold to £193 for heavy Texels. Heavy ewes averaged £123. Light ewes sold to £123 for North Country Cheviots and averaged £75.

Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 4,707 prime lambs and 2,644 cast ewes at Lanark on Tuesday. The sale was topped at £161 per head for Texels from Messrs Allison, Muirburn, and 328p/kg for a pen of Texels from Messrs Harrower, Craigievern. Overall, the sale averaged 253p/kg.

It was a large show of cast ewes and rams but a mixed show for quality with the plainest harder to sell. The sale topped at £238 for Texels from Mr J Dunlop, An-Glasach, and to £79 for Blackfaces from Barrie Farmers, Howburn.

Caledonian Marts sold 2,352 prime lambs, cast sheep and 72 OTM cattle at their weekly primestock sale at Stirling on Tuesday. The 1,739 prime lambs averaged 257p/kg or £115. Top prices were 333p/kg for a pair of Beltex from DS & RC Taylor, Easter Ochtermuthill, and to £150 for the same pair of lambs.

Cast ewes (613) averaged £82 per head with over a third being Blackfaces. Top price was £191 for Texels from A & C Hamilton, Birch. Seventy-two OTM cattle averaged £1,074 for a plainer show this week.