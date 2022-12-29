A man is in hospital after a fire at a tenement flat in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the block in Garthland Drive in the Dennistoun area of the city in the early hours of Thursday.

Residents evacuated the building, and a 50-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where doctors described his condition as stable.

Nine fire crews were dispatched to the scene as flames were seen spilling from a ground floor property and smoke billowed out.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in neighbouring Meadowpark Street.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at a flat in Garthland Drive, Glasgow, at 2.43am on December 29.

“Operations control mobilised nine appliances to the scene.

“One casualty was reported and was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, and crews are still in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”