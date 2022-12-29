A bid to allow pubs in the city centre to open until 1am has been launched by the SNP administration at Glasgow City Council.

The change would allow bars to have an extra hour to trade in an attempt to help the hospitality sector which has struggled since the pandemic.

Current licensing laws in the city mean pub closing time is midnight.

Susan Aitken, leader of the council, said it could benefit both customers and businesses.

A letter has been sent from the SNP administration to the Licensing Board, which has the power over setting hours and conditions for pubs in the city.

It calls for the extra hour, but only for bars in the city centre.

In the letter, the City Government states: “It is our shared view that those city centre premises which currently have a terminal hour of midnight could benefit from having the option to remain open until 1am.

“An additional hour of trading could encourage patrons to remain out for a short period of time, thus further contributing to the late-night economy.”

The policy would not come into force until later in 2023 and would last for another four years if accepted by the Licensing Board.

The extra hour would not be compulsory but would allow owners to stay open later if they want to.

Sources within the hospitality trade said extra hours might not necessarily bring the benefits it is thought it would as, at present many pubs are not using all the hours available to them due to increasing costs and staffing issues.

The SNP leadership in the city said it is aware it might not be cost-effective for all pubs and that other aspects need to be considered such as transport issues in the city centre.

It added it is: “Aware that the cost of operating for premises’ owners and the continuing squeeze on incomes may not make an extra hour viable for many in the short term.

“But as the policy will not be introduced until late 2023 and extend for a further four years, providing operators with the option of the additional hour in what we hope will be an improving economy may provide the sector with a much-needed boost.”

The letter continues: “We are acutely aware of the pressures on late-night public transport but again feel that it is necessary to plan for the next five years, and it is our firm belief that policies under development within the City Council will improve the city’s transport offer over that time.

“At present, there is a compelling case that more staggered exit times from city centre premises may not place the same pressures on transport availability.”

Bars in other UK cities, including Edinburgh, are able to open after midnight.

Susan Aitken, council leader, said: “Glasgow’s hospitality sector is critical to the city’s economic and social well-being, its international brand and reputation and, indeed, our sense of ourselves as a city.

“But it hasn’t had its troubles to seek. And with the cost-of-living crisis squeezing household incomes and forcing up the costs businesses face, those challenges aren’t going away any time soon.

“But we’ve got to plan for the longer term and it’s always been the view of the City Government that we’ll work with this crucial sector how we can and where we can.

“That’s why we believe an extra hour for city centre bars, maintaining our vibrant club scene and attracting more families into the city centre after retail hours makes a stronger offer for the customers and for businesses.”

The extra hour is one of a number of measures contained in a submission to the Licensing Board.

The SNP City Government also called on the Board to continue to permit city centre nightclubs to trade until 4am.

It also urged Board members to be flexible around hours for children within family-orientated venues and those venues taking advantage of outside dining and drinking opportunities.

Glasgow’s City Convener for City Centre Recovery, Angus Millar, said: “Bringing Glasgow’s operating hours for licensed premises into line with other comparable cities could provide a real boost for the city centre economy and its important hospitality sector.

“While this decision is entirely a matter for the city’s Licensing Board, we look forward to them giving serious consideration to how their policy review can support the city’s Night-Time Economy and the vibrancy that it brings to Glasgow.”