A survey has found that the majority of Scots want broadband bills to be regulated.
A study by OpinonMatters for Brillband found that four out of five people want to see the bills regulated, with inflation pushing up prices by as much as £120 in some households.
According to the survey of 1,000 people, 78% of broadband customers think the communications regulator Ofcom should crack down on year-on-year price hikes amid rising costs.
Costs for Broadband have risen by 11% this year, with some users seeing their yearly broadband spend increase by as much as £119.88 since August 2021.
READ MORE: Up to 340,000 Scots could be missing out on cheaper broadband
Ofcom launched a investigation earlier this month to see if telecoms companies were being upfront with customers about price increases. It found companies such BT, Vodafone and EE increasing their prices in line with the consumer price index, plus 3.9%.
The findings have laid bare the feeling of discontent among broadband customers across Scotland, with Brillband founder Duncan Di Biase accusing big providers of “pushing people into poverty” by forcing them to pay “unaffordable rates”.
He said: “Millions of customers are being overcharged and underserved at a time when so many are struggling to make ends meet.
“These findings show it’s time for the regular to step in and ensure households can stay connected without having to worry about huge increases to their bills.
“While it’s welcome news that Ofcom is conducting its own investigation into how transparent some providers have been with their customers, they need to go one step further and provide reassurance to people who are struggling.
“People need help now more than ever and it should be Ofcom’s responsibility to ensure families aren’t being pushed into poverty as a result of unaffordable broadband rates.”
Ofcom has said around four million UK households could be getting cheaper broadband by signing up to a social tariff, a low-cost broadband deal offered to customers on benefits.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here