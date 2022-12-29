ScotRail is warning rail users to expect significant disruption during the latest round of strike action by RMT members of Network Rail.

While the dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, ScotRail said it will have a major impact on its ability to provide services as the RMT planned action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland.

The RMT union announced its members at Network Rail will take strike action on Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4, Friday 6, and Saturday 7 January, across the Great Britain railway network resulting from a pay dispute with the track and infrastructure operator.

Many of the Network Rail staff that are due to take part in the planned industrial action occupy safety-critical roles and, as such, it will not be possible for ScotRail to run the vast majority of services.

Due to strike action by RMT members of Network Rail on 3-4 Jan & 6-7 Jan, we’ll only be able to run a very limited service on routes across the Central Belt, Fife, and Borders with no service on all other lines for five days from Tue 3 Jan until Sat 7 Jan inclusive. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 29, 2022

On strike days, this means ScotRail will run services on 12 routes across the central belt, Fife, and the Borders between 07:30am and 18:30pm.

The routes and frequency of service which will be in operation on the four strike days are:

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick: one train per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour

ScotRail is also warning rail users that the final services will depart well before 18:30pm, so customers should plan ahead and ensure they know when their last train will depart.