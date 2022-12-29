Motorists using Scotland's most notorious road are facing fresh disruption because of the weather.
The A83 at the Rest And Be Thankful will close on Thursday afternoon to traffic due to 'forecast rain and the level of hillside saturation'.
The A83 will operate under convoy control until 4pm on Thursday. From 4pm onwards, traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road.
Road management and maintenance firm BEAR Scotland said that engineers will carry out a further assessment on Friday morning.
A BEAR Scotland update read: "Given the forecast for heavy persistent rainfall overnight, and the high hillside saturation being experienced because of recent weather, traffic will then be diverted onto the Old Military Road Local Diversion Route from 4pm today (Thursday).
"Traffic will utilise the Old Military Road Local Diversion Route overnight on Thursday with a further assessment to be carried out on Friday morning.
"Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely, and a further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement."
