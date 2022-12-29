A resident of Hamilton in Lanarkshire may well have been the first in the UK to return an unwanted Christmas present - at just after 1am on December 25.

We've all been in the situation where you unwrap a gift on the big day and aren't quite sure why someone would get you *that*.

Be it a Mrs Brown's Boys DVD or a frankly hideous jumper, you either resolve never to speak of it again, or return the unwanted gift.

It appears that a Scottish person may have had the honour of being the first in the UK to do the latter this year, with a resident in Hamilton returning a parcel at 1.14am.

Courier Collect+ revealed that the first return was made just over an hour into Christmas Day, with Bradford following at 1.22.

Someone in Greenock was the third to return a parcel at 3.43am - though there's no word on what the unwanted gifts were.

Nick Williams - Head of Strategic Partners & Product: Parcels, said: “Given the challenging economic circumstances faced by the country, it’s important that loved ones can receive their presents on time and end the year on a high.

“Despite this, not everyone gets the presents they had wished or hoped for… and it’s where our retail partners go above and beyond for their local communities by allowing the speedy return of parcels at a time when most other stores and Post Offices are closed.

“It’s a testament to their hard work as they continue be a focal point for locals and we hope they too can spend time with their loved ones ahead of the new year.”