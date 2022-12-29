Tickets for this year’s Hogmanay street party in Edinburgh have sold out.
The world famous event is making a comeback after three years, with a reduced capacity and an increase in ticket prices.
To reduce possible crowd congestion, the street party was capped at 30,000 tickets this year, half of what it was pre-pandemic.
Thousands of revellers are set to light up the city with the help of new high-tech wristbands.
Festivalgoers will create a show of their own on and around Princes Street thanks to lighting effects used by the likes of Coldplay, Jay-Z, Sir Elton John and Celine Dion.
The collaboration with wearable tech company Xylobands will see the LED wristbands issued to ticket-holders creating patterns to coincide with music played by DJs.
Organisers have also promised one of the world's best new year fireworks displays will unfold above Edinburgh Castle to herald 2023.
Tickets for The Concert in the Gardens, which will be headlined by pop-legends Pet Shop Boys, have also sold out.
