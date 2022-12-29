The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the Borders and South-West Scotland with rain set to batter the country on Friday.
A downpour is expected across the nation on December 30, with a yellow warning in place across the west.
That has now been upgraded to an amber for the south-west and Borders between 3am and midday on Friday.
The Met Office has warned that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, while communities could be cut off due to flooded roads.
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.
A statement said: "Rain will become heavy and persistent overnight into Friday morning. Accumulations of 40-50mm are expected quite widely with 60-70mm possible in a few upland locations.
"Following recent wet weather, river and surface water flooding is likely. The rain will clear to the east by the end of the morning."
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has amber flood warnings for the region, as well as yellow warnings of flooding in Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Central, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Tayside, and West Central Scotland.
