Pope Emiritus Benedict is "lucid and aware", the Vatican has said, though his condition remains severe.
The former pontiff, who stepped down in 2013, has been residing within the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican City.
On Wednesday it was announced that he was "very ill", with current Pope Francis asking followers to pray for him.
An update was issued on Thursday by the Catholic church, who said that Benedict XVI's condition remains serious.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: "The Pope Emeritus managed to rest well during the night, he is absolutely lucid and aware, and today, even though his condition remains grave, the situation is at the moment stable.
"Pope Francis renews his request to pray for him and to accompany him in these difficult hours."
Officially titled Pope Emiritus, Benedict stepped down in 2013 due to his advanced age, the first to do so since 1415.
The German, who was born Joseph Ratzinger, turned 95 in April.
He is the longest-lived Pope, and visited Scotland in September 2010 where he met with the Queen at Holyrood Palace before a parade in Edinburgh.
Benedict XVI then held a mass in Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.
His visit to Scotland proved controversial as, in a speech, he compared 'extremist atheism' with Nazism.
The Pope said: "Even in our own lifetime, we can recall how Britain and her leaders stood against a Nazi tyranny that wished to eradicate God from society and denied our common humanity to many, especially the Jews, who were thought unfit to live.
"I also recall the regime’s attitude to Christian pastors and religious who spoke the truth in love, opposed the Nazis and paid for that opposition with their lives.
"As we reflect on the sobering lessons of the atheist extremism of the twentieth century, let us never forget how the exclusion of God, religion and virtue from public life leads ultimately to a truncated vision of man and of society and thus to a 'reductive vision of the person and his destiny'.
