A Fife town saw the biggest leap in house prices in Scotland as average prices in the country rose by more than £23,000 to £242,213.
Kirkcaldy recorded the biggest percentage increase with a rise of 29% from £157,779 to £203,577.
Bank of Scotland figures shows that on average Scotland experienced a jump of 10.9%.
The Fife town is followed by Johnstone in Renfrewshire where prices increased by 24.3% from £197,722 to £245,849 over the last year.
Dunfermline, which was officially granted city status this year, also saw significant growth with house prices going from £190,087 to £226,481.
Edinburgh remains the most expensive Scottish city to buy a property and average house prices have reached £330,607 after increasing by 12.9% (£37,781).
Meanwhile, Glasgow saw average prices rise to £246,209 this year, an increase of +13.6% (£29,512) compared to 2021 (£216,696).
A post-pandemic shift meant that smaller towns took the lead in house price growth, according to mortgages director at Bank of Scotland Graham Blair.
"Unsurprisingly, Edinburgh remains the most expensive place to buy, but its rate of property price inflation was outstripped by a number of locations nearby," he said.
"This is partly due to pandemic-driven shifts in housing preferences as buyers sought bigger properties further from major urban centres.
"We can see this clearly in commuter towns across Scotland, but Fife has been a notable hotspot, with both Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline recording strong house price growth."
Meanwhile, Ayr and Inverurie in Aberdeenshire were the only towns to see prices fall back during 2022, by 1.7% and 0.2% respectively.
"Looking ahead to 2023 and house price growth is expected to slow in Scotland," Mr Blair.
"However, it's important to remember that this follows more than two years of rapid growth. A period of adjustment was always likely, particularly given the current economic environment."
