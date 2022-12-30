The Met Office has issued two fresh yellow weather warnings for Scotland as adverse weather causes travel disruption across the country.

An ice alert warning of icy patches developing across northern Scotland comes into force at 9:00pm on Friday and lasts until 11:00am on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, a warning has also been issued for strong wind for parts of northern Scotland, and comes into force at 6:00pm on Friday until 3:00am on New Year's Eve.

The Met Office ice alert covers Central, Tayside & Fife, Highlands and Islands, Grampian and Orkney & Shetland.

It reads: "Temperatures will fall away and icy patches are likely to develop this evening and overnight on any untreated surfaces. Snow showers will also affect far north and northwest Scotland giving a few centimetres in places, mainly over high ground."

The Met Office alert for wind covers The Highlands, The Outer Hebrides, Grampian and Orkney and Shetland.

It warns that strong winds could lead to some transport disruption on Friday evening and overnight, "with gusts of 60 to 70mph likely, mainly around the coasts and over high ground".