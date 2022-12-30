A police officer has been hospitalised following an accident on the M8 in Glasgow.
The officer was on an emergency call around 7.50am on Friday morning when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle.
A specialist appliance was mobilised to the scene with four other fire and rescue vehicles after the driver of the police vehicle was trapped in the car.
The crash occurred near the eastbound on slip at Junction 19 Anderston Cross near the Kingston Bridge.
The officer is being treated for minor injuries at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Friday, December 30, 2022 a police vehicle was travelling to an emergency call when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the M8 at junction 19.
“Recovery of both vehicles is underway.
“The driver of the police vehicle has been taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment for minor injuries.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.50am on Friday, 30 December to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Junction 19 Anderston Cross, eastbound M8, Glasgow.
“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a specialist appliance to the scene.
"One casualty who was initially trapped was removed from their vehicle and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”
