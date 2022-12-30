TWO people who helped save one of Charles Rennie Mackintosh's historic tea rooms in Glasgow have also been made MBEs in the New Year Honours list.

Celia Sinclair Thornqvist, founder and patron of The Willow Tea Rooms Trust, and Professor Pamela Robertson have both been honoured in recognition of their work helping to restore the Scottish architect's original Willow Tea Rooms in Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street.

They were among Scots recognised for their work and charity involvement in what were the first signed off by the King since the death of his mother the late Queen Elizabeth.

Read more: New Year Honours 2022: Aberdeen born clown says honour will be fun

The A-listed building - now trading as Mackintosh at the Willow - was designed by the architect and is his last surviving tea rooms.

Originally opened in 1903, the now King and Queen Consort re-opened the building in 2018 after a £10 million restoration of the A-listed building.

Professor Pamela Robertson was among Scots recognised in the New Year Honours (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Thornqvist, founder and patron of The Willow Tea Rooms Trust, said she was "deeply honoured" to be recognised, but added that everyone involved in bringing the team rooms building back to life "deserve thanks and congratulations".

"When I learned in 2014 that this beautiful, historic and important much-loved building might be lost to Glaswegians and future generations I simply felt impelled to do something about it," she said.

As well as now operating as Charles Rennie Mackintosh and his patron Catherine Cranston originally intended, the tea room hosts a shop, education centre, exhibition and meeting rooms as part of the facility.

Professor Robertson, who is an honorary professional research fellow at the University of Glasgow, said she had been involved with researching Mackintosh's architectural legacy for years but the Willow Tea Rooms project was a "highlight".

"It was a fascinating and at times frustrating detective puzzle to work out and replicate the original layouts and decorative schemes," she said.

"In partnership with other experts, and many skilled and dedicated craftsmen and contractors, colour, texture and light, as well as furnishings, light fixtures, decorative panels, even cutlery have been reintroduced, bringing the tea rooms back to vibrant life.

"What is special for me is that we all now have the unique opportunity to experience at first-hand the outstanding achievements of Mackintosh and Margaret Macdonald, and tea room entrepreneur, Catherine Cranston - all for the price of a cup of tea."

Among those recognised in the New Year Honours list were a university principal, footballers and an artist.

John Collins of Kirkcudbright Lifeboat Station (Image: PA)

Professor Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, is knighted for services to higher education, while two other Scots receive knighthoods and two become dames.

Dr Julie Maxton, executive director of the Royal Society and originally from Edinburgh, receives a damehood for services to science and to the law.

Dr Julie Maxton receives a damehood (Image: PA)

Professor Sir Peter said he is "honoured and flattered" to receive the knighthood.

He said: "I do see it as recognition of the standing of the university. I'm privileged to lead one of the world's great universities and we've got a quarter of a million alumni around the world and almost 50,000 students.

"I feel there's a big community and I think it's a recognition of the standing of the university in society within the world and I'm very proud of the university, proud to be its principal."

William Robertson, who founded Robertson Group in Elgin, Moray, in 1966 and is executive chairman of the company, is knighted for services to the construction industry and to charity in Scotland, while Norman Keith Skeoch, previously chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen, receives a knighthood for services to the financial sector.

From the field of sport, Scottish footballers Kim Little and Jen Beattie are made MBEs, as is Scotland captain and Liverpool player Andy Robertson, who is from Glasgow.

Scotland and Arsenal player Beattie is made an MBE for services to association football and to charity, while Arsenal player Little, Scotland's vice-captain at the 2019 Women's World Cup, is honoured for services to association football.

Andy Robertson was honoured for services to football and charity (Image: PA)

Robertson is recognised for services to association football, charity and young people.

Ian Reid of Kilmacolm, Inverclyde, who was chief executive of the organising committee of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, is made a CBE for services to sport.

Many people involved in the arts are also honoured in the list, including David Sutherland, illustrator of The Beano, who becomes an OBE for services to illustration.

Andrew Crummy, the artist behind the Great Tapestry of Scotland, has been made an MBE for services to art and cultural heritage.

Mr Crummy has worked on a number of large-scale public projects, including designing a 143-metre (469ft) long tapestry which tells the history of Scotland.

The 63-year-old, of East Lothian, said it was a "honour" to be given the rank and to have worked with people on the various projects he has been involved with.

Others recognised include Professor David Crossman, former chief scientist (health) to the Scottish Government who is made a CBE for services to public health in Scotland, while Stuart Liddell, pipe major of Inveraray and District Pipe Band, is made an MBE for services to piping and music education.

School crossing patrol attendant Joyce Murray, 79, from East Dunbartonshire, receives the British Empire Medal for service to the Boys' Brigade and to the community in Glasgow.

Others honoured include James McEwan from Islay, four times master distiller of the year and inductee to the Whisky Hall of Fame, who is made an MBE.

A British Empire Medal went to Sinclair Barbour, from Thornhill in Dumfries and Galloway, who for more than four decades has inspired people to participate in and learn the skills of Scottish country dancing.