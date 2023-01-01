Parents are celebrating a special new year by welcoming new additions to their families.
The Ayrshire Maternity Unit had a busy start to 2023 with four babies delivered before 4am on New Year’s Day.
The first baby of 2023 is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 12.06am weighing 6lb 8oz to parents Shauna Moodie and Demetri Moffat, from Hurlford.
Just over an hour later, Chloe Jamieson and Jack Bennet of Kilmarnock welcomed daughter Amelia at 1.09am, weighing 6lb 5oz.
Adalyn followed a few hours later at 3.35am weighing in at 7lb 9oz. Her parents May and Myoaung Chit, from Prestwick, were delighted to give their son Alexander, seven, a baby sister.
Minutes later, Tehreem and Mohammed from Hurlford welcomed a daughter at 3.38am.
At Glasgow’s Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, a boy was born at 12.11am.
His parents Megan Barrass and Taylor Bowman have not yet named their son, who weighed 8lb.
Shortly after, Jennifer and Dean Carr from Kennoway, Fife, welcomed Harper Elizabeth at 12.21am weighing 7lb 15oz.
The University Hospital Wishaw in Lanarkshire saw the arrival of several new year babies.
Elizabeth Smith and Craig McLachlan’s son Kai was born at the hospital at 3.07am, weighing 7lb 9oz.
Nicole Cushnan and her partner Lewis Connor welcomed daughter Lilah a few hours later at 7.11am, at 7lb 8oz.
In Larbert, Sabah and Waqar Rauf from Cumbernauld welcomed a daughter at 3.14am at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. They are yet to choose her name.
