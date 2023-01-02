THE Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured while ploughing snow at his US home.

A spokesperson for the star said he in a "critical but stable" condition with his family around him following the accident on Sunday evening.

Renner owns a ranch above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which has been affected by a snowstorm dubbed "the blizzard of the century".

At least 60 people have died so far and on New Year’s Eve the Lake Tahoe area was hit by a power outage that saw 35,000 homes lose power.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the spokesperson said.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

On 13 December, Renner shared a photo of snow in the area on Twitter, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

Marvel star Renner is next set to appear in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, which begins airing in two weeks.