The first week of 2023 will bring more severe disruption for rail passengers after flooding led to a closure on the west coast mainline.
Network Rail has confirmed emergency repairs after a landslip at Carstairs in South Lanarkshire will see the line closed until at least Friday, January 6.
Meanwhile, industrial action will also see bare-bone services in Scotland throughout the week.
Significant damage
Severe weather, which saw a 'danger to life' amber weather alert issued on December 30, caused significant damage to an embankment beneath the railway at Carstairs.
No trains can run between Glasgow and Carlisle, with one train operator advising customers to "not travel to and from Scotland on the west coast mainline".
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Flooding has caused significant damage beneath the track and we will need to rebuild the supporting embankment before re-opening the line.
“This is a very challenging project, but we understand the inconvenience closing the line will cause to customers and are working hard to reopen the railway as quickly as we can.”
Engineers are on the scene working to remove landslip material affecting a 40 m-long section before the area can be reinforced with over 200 tonnes of new stone.
Once the strengthening work is complete, the workers will need to relay the track above and check signalling systems in the affected area.
Passengers who cannot avoid travelling from Scotland to Carlisle have been advised to redirect their route through Edinburgh.
Some travellers have faced long queues at Glasgow Central Station for replacement buses and taxis.
An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “While our colleagues at Network Rail are working hard to reopen the affected parts of the line damaged by the landslip caused by extreme weather, our advice to customers is do not travel to and from Scotland on the West Coast Mainline.
“Customers are being advised not to travel north of Carlisle as there are no services.
"An amended timetable is in place between Carlisle and London Euston. Customers travelling south of Carlisle are being strongly advised to check their journey before they travel.
"We thank our customers for their patience in what are very challenging circumstances."
Passengers were assured they can request a refund if they are able to request a full fee-free refund.
Rail strikes
Further national strikes will add to the disruption this week as RMT members walk out again in a pay dispute with Network Rail and other train operating companies.
Industrial action will take place between January 3-4 and 6-7, with ScotRail only running limited services on 12 routes from tomorrow until Sunday.
Services will also only be running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
While the dispute does not involve ScotRail, the action will see staff operating signal boxes join the picket line.
No services will run outside the Central Belt, Fife and the Borders starting on Tuesday.
Which services will run?
- Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
- Glasgow - Edinburgh via Airdrie & Bathgate: two trains per hour
- Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
- Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour
- Edinburgh – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh - North Berwick: one train per hour
- Edinburgh – Tweedbank: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh - Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen St – Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen St – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour
- Dunbartonshire: two trains per hour
