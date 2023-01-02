Heavy rain is expected to cause further flooding in Scotland this week.

Downpours across the whole of the country on December 30 caused widespread travel disruption after rail lines were flooded.

Despite a sunny start to the week, the Met Office has warned that some parts of western and central Scotland will be hit by further heavy rain.

Combined with the thaw of low-lying snow, forecasters expect the conditions to lead to localised flooding and travel chaos.

READ MORE: Travel disruption as landslip shuts part of west coast main line ahead of RMT strikes

A yellow warning for rain will come in place at 2pm on Tuesday and last until 6am on Wednesday.

The alert covers parts of of the following local authorities: Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Heavy rain across parts of Scotland



Tuesday 1400 – Wednesday 0600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/u2v3k7wQpe — Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2023

READ MORE: Glasgow landlords rapped by council for damp and mouldy flats

A statement from the Met Office adds: "Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain, falling onto already saturated ground, during Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday are expected to bring some localised flooding across parts of western and central Scotland.

"Accumulations widely of 15-25 mm are likely with a few locations, mainly western hills, seeing as much as 50 mm.

"In addition to the rainfall, rising temperatures will lead to a thaw of lying snow, especially over the hills and mountains to the north of the Central Belt of Scotland."

Recent flooding has caused damage to the West Coast Main Line at Carstairs, with passengers urged to avoid travelling between Glasgow and Carlisle.