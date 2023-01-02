An investigation has been launched after three people and a dog died following an early-morning blaze at a hotel in Perth and Kinross.

More than 60 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the fatal fire.

Emergency services were called to New County Hotel on County Place, Perth, shortly after 5am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three people sadly died at the scene.

A further 11 people received treatment at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.

A joint investigation has now been launched by the force alongside Police Scotland to establish the cause of the "very complex and challenging" fire.

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said that inquiries are at an early stage and that no further details of those involved will be released at this time.

Speaking at a press conference held in Perth, he said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died and of those affected by this incident which is clearly a very difficult time for everyone.

“Inquiries are now ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances of what has happened this morning and our officers are working closely in joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Jason Sharp, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander for Perth, Kinross, Angus and Dundee also paid tribute to the victims.

He said: “This was a very complex incident where tragically three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with the immediate family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our firefighters worked extremely hard in a very complex and challenging environment to prevent the further spread of fire and damage where possible.

“At its height, we had nine fire appliances in attendance with over 60 firefighters.

“We’re currently still in attendance to make sure the scene is safe. I would like to thank our crews and our other emergency partners and local authority for their support.

“Our firefighters and community action teams have and will continue to engage to ensure safety in this area and we will continue to work closely with stakeholders and Police Scotland in any subsequent investigation.”

Alongside a vast SFRS response, some 21 ambulances were also called to the scene.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney described the fatalities as “heartbreaking news”.

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy.”

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison warned that roads in the area may remain closed hile the investigation is carried out.

He added: “I would like to thank the police officers, fire officers and ambulance personnel that responded to this incident this morning for their professionalism in response and to our partner agencies for the support that is being provided.

“I would ask for patience from the local community as local roads may remain closed for some time.”