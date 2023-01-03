CAMPAIGNERS are making a last-ditch plea for objectors to come forward in the hope of forcing a controversial tower block demolition proposal to a hearing.

Around 600 homes in four high rises in the Wyndford area of Maryhill have been earmarked for demolition. Wheatley Homes Glasgow, which owns the properties at 120, 151, 171 and 191, want to create 300 mixed-sized homes.

However, campaigners have lodged objections with Glasgow City Council planners and say there is still time before tomorrow's deadline.

Read more: New Year Honours 2022: Full list of Scottish recipients

If more than six objections are received, Wynford Residents Unions hope it will force the application to go to a committee meeting next month which would give them a further chance to fight for the property.

A notice for prior notification for demolition of buildings was lodged with the city council.

Wynford estate is on the site of the former Maryhill barracks (Image: Newsquest)

LeadingScots architect Professor Alan Dunlop has thrown his weight behind the fight.

Professor Dunlop said: "I would encourage all my colleagues and all those promoting retrofitting as a viable alternative to demolition to also lodge objections.

"These buildings and the site on which they sit are remarkable; to lose them would be absolute folly."

The architect has previously described Ernest Buteux’s vision for Wynford as embodying the spirit of architect Le Corbusier.

Read more: Could Prince Harry's new book Spare force brothers further apart?

He said the Wyndford landscape is remarkable and well-used by the residents.

"On a sunny day you can appreciate the towers particularly, all four have been carefully placed in a natural setting with mature pine, oak, cypress and chestnut trees. Something Buteux would have planned for but never seen reach this level of growth," he said.

Buteux was the Scottish Special Housing Association (SSHA)’s chief technical officer and was responsible for two nearby schools and low-rise buildings on the estate, on the site of the former Maryhill barracks.

In his letter of objection, Professor Dunlop said: "The application to demolish has been made without proper consultation and the consent of the residents of the estate. No alternatives to demolition have been presented by Wheatley Homes. No substantive proposal for their replacement exists."

Professor Alan Dunlop has lodged an objection (Image: Alan Dunlop)

His letter added that he believes the flats can be retrofitted and that demolition rubbishes the Scottish government's carbon reduction commitments and achieving Net Zero by 2030.

He added: "The high flats, landscape and setting are unique, more than any other in the west of Scotland, and therefore have historic and architectural importance. They also look to be in good condition and are loved by the residents."

Campaigner and member of Wyndford Residents Union Pam Yule in her objection stated: "The buildings should be retrofitted not demolished thus meeting the requirements of the critical period to deal with carbon emissions and Glasgow's climate commitments. The green space around the flats is a vital part of our community's wellbeing; the wildlife corridor that runs along the River Kelvin and the dozens of mature trees should be protected and enhanced. "

Campaigners commissioned a carbon analysis report into the environmental and climate impact of demolishing the blocks. The report found the impact of the demolition and rebuild is nearly twice that of retrofitting – at approximately 22,465 tonnes CO2 emitted, against 12,098 tonnes CO2 due to retrofitting, which is 46% higher.

A Wheatley Homes Glasgow spokesperson previously told The Herald: “We commissioned a team of expert consultants and leading structural engineers to examine if there was a feasible and cost-effective way to redevelop these four blocks. The results showed the blocks are reinforced concrete structures, which makes them extremely difficult and costly to convert and would provide a poor mix of one and two-bed flats.

“The crucial point here is that tenants in Wyndford overwhelmingly support the plans to demolish these flats and for over £73 million to be invested in their community. Our plans will see £60m invested in building around 300 new homes, the vast majority for social housing, with the balance being affordable housing which will be below full market rent, there will be no land sold to developers or private housing for sale within the project. These new homes will be highly energy efficient, which will reduce heating bills, and include a mix of family homes which the community is telling us they want to see."