Investigations are continuing into a blaze which claimed the lives of three people at a hotel.
Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in Perth just after 5am on Monday.
Three people and a dog died in the blaze, which more than 60 firefighters were involved in tackling at the height of the incident.
Guests were evacuated, as were two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.
Manju Prasanna, from Sri Lanka, fled from the hotel with his wife and four-year-old daughter.
The 38-year-old told The Courier: “One person was shouting loudly that there’s a fire. I heard the fire alarm go off at 4.30am.
“I came to my door with my wife and kid. I came out the building and there were flames.
“My kid was screaming loudly at the time.”
READ MORE: Doctors 'have never been more concerned' about safety of medical care in NHS
Eleven people were treated at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.
Police remain at the hotel on Tuesday and cordons are in place around the area.
Tents which had been put in place by emergency services outside the hotel have been removed, and inside the building investigators in hard hats could be seen.
Blue plastic sheeting covered windows on the top floor of the building.
Tributes have poured in for those killed, led by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
In a post on Twitter, she described it as a “sad and shocking incident”.
She said: “My deepest condolences are with the bereaved and my thoughts with all those involved.
“I am also hugely grateful to the firefighters who responded and to our other emergency services.”
READ MORE: Investigation launched after three people die in Perth hotel blaze
Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “On behalf of all councillors and staff, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who passed away following the fire at the New County Hotel.
“This tragic incident is not the way any of us would want to see 2023 begin and my heartfelt condolences go to everyone impacted by this fire.”
Scottish Deputy First Minister John Swinney described the fatalities as “heart-breaking news”.
Mr Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy.”
Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have launched a joint investigation into the incident.
Jason Sharp, the fire service’s area commander, said it was a “very complex incident”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here