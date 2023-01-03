A FATHER-OF-FOUR who was left with almost no hope of walking again after a horrific car crash in 2020 is now dreaming of walking his daughters down the aisle thanks to an innovative spinal therapy.

Luke Louden, 32, suffered a broken neck and back, alongside multiple serious leg injuries, in the collision in August 2020.

Mr Louden, a dairyman from Whauphill in Dumfries and Galloway, said: "I knew instantly I was paralysed. The doctors didn’t say there was no chance of walking but they said there was a slim chance.

“It was really hard at the start, and I didn’t really know what to do. I was really fit and active, so to lose the use of my legs was tough.

“Early in my therapy, I put so much work in and didn’t see any return, and I could feel my hope just draining away. To make things worse, it was in the middle of lockdown, and I couldn’t see my family for months. That was really hard.”

Luke Louden with NHSGGC Senior Research Physiotherapist Claire Lincoln (Image: NHS GGC)

The turning point came in September 2022, when Mr Louden became the first patient to receive treatment with the newly installed ZeroG Gait and Balance System, a robotic apparatus which automatically synchronises with the patient's movements to help them walk without falling.

READ MORE: Sisters' Christmas joy after lifesaving heart transplants

The ZeroG, at the Queen Elizabeth National Spinal Injuries Unit (QENSIU) in Glasgow., is the first of its kind in Scotland.

Mr Louden said: “Quite quickly I began to feel the benefits, and now there’s less pain, fewer spasms, I sleep better and I have lost weight. It’s also been huge for my mental health,

“It’s transformed my life and how I feel. I’ve gone from hardly being able to move to being able to walk 20 metres non-stop on the bars. My record on the ZeroG system is 57 metres.

“I’d love to keep improving but, to be honest, if I couldn’t achieve any more I’d be happy the way I am. Just to be able to stand, even if it’s with a frame, is amazing.

“If you’d asked me six weeks ago if I could even achieve that I’d have said don’t be daft. But now I can stand next to my kids.”

Luke Louden with his children - Anna, 8, Chloe, 6, Mary, 4, and Isaac, 3 (Image: Luke Louden)

READ MORE: Doctors 'have never been more concerned' about safety of NHS care

Mr Louden, who is married with four children aged eight, six, four and three, said his family has kept him going through some "really dark times".

He added: “The dream would obviously be to walk my girls down the aisle, so I’m going to keep going, to keep trying, for Anna and all my children. I mean, look what this system has done for me up to now – you never know what further advances are round the corner."

Claire Lincoln, a senior research physiotherapist at the QENSIU, use the ZeroG system with patients.

She said: “There is an understanding that the more repetitions of a movement we can manage, the better the neurological recovery. Before we installed this system, we were often limited in the number of repetitions we could achieve, given that we needed up to four physiotherapists for any session, and the patient would quickly become fatigued.

“Now we can achieve so much more. We only need one physio to support a patient using ZeroG, and the patient can do a lot more before becoming too tired."

The ZeroG apparatus was purchased thanks to charitable donations to the Spinal Injuries Unit.

READ MORE: The Scots charity delivering aid to mothers and babies in Ukraine

Since September, it has been used in two research studies: eWalk, which involves intensive walking training and spinal cord stimulation for patients who have been living for less than a year with an acute incomplete spinal cord injury (meaning they have some function below their injury site); and a second where patients with an acute incomplete spinal cord injury receive an additional 12 hours of ZeroG therapy per week over and above their usual care.

Both studies are ongoing.

Dr Mariel Purcell, a consultant in spinal injuries and lead clinician at the unit, said: “When the unit first opened 30 years ago, a lot of the patients we saw were completely paralysed, from the neck or waist down. Now we are seeing different types of injuries, and more patients have the potential to get back on their feet.

“We used to see a lot of young males, who had perhaps been in a car crash or suffered an industrial accident, but the advances in safety – seat belt wearing and health and safety laws – have made a real difference.

“Now we are seeing damage that isn’t as bad, and we’re seeing older patients who have experienced lower-velocity injuries.

"This gives us a real chance to help these patients – and the ZeroG system will be instrumental in this work.”