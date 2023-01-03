Scottish musician Alan Rankine has died at the age of 64, his family have announced.
Best known as the keyboardist and guitarist for rock band The Associates, Rankine was described by his sons Callum and Hamish as a "beautiful, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed".
A statement released on social media confirmed he died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family.
Rankine, who was born in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire, formed The Associates with singer Billy McKenzie in the late 1970s.
The duo recorded three albums together, The Afternoon Punch (1980), Fourth Drawer Down (1981) and Sulk (1982) before he left the band in 1982.
He went on to record as a solo artist as well as work as a music lecturer for a time at Stow College, in Glasgow.
A statement by the family read: "It's with great sadness that my brother, Hamish, and I announce the passing of our father, Alan Rankine.
"He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family.
"He was a beautiful, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed.
"The Facebook community meant a lot to our dad so we'd like to keep this account live and we invite you to celebrate his life on this page."
Broadcaster Vic Galloway is among those who have paid tribute to Alan following the announcement of his death.
On Twitter he wrote: "Unbelievably sad news... Alan Rankine RIP."
Simon Raymonde, best known as bass guitarist and keyboard player with the Scottish band Cocteau Twins, sair he was "devastated" following the news.
He wrote on Twitter: "Alan you left us with such majesty, such beauty, and we are only enriched massively by what you and Billy created + still such a huge part of my life & I have no idea how you did half of it!
"Terrible start to the year. Deepest condolences to family."
