Bomb disposal experts have been called to a Scottish mosque after the discovery of a suspicious package.

A cordon has been put in place surrounding Edinburgh Central Mossque on Potterow after the alarm was raised at 9.30am on Tuesday.

The mosque confirmed the premises were evacuated and that it will be unable to open in a statement on social media.

It read: "We will be closed today for the next few hours and until further notice.

"This is due to a couple of bags that we discovered inside the premises early this morning.

"The police have been notified about the bags and following a review of CCTV, they have advised that we evacuate the building and stop any activities until they have removed the bags.

"We do not know at this moment how long the process could take, however, will post another update as soon as the bags have been removed and the police have concluded that it is safe to reopen the building."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a suspicious item found within a Mosque on Potterrow, Edinburgh.

"A cordon has been put in place as a precaution and the EOD are in attendance.”