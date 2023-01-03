As union leaders warn that rail disruption could continue for months, here is what the industrial action will mean for Scotland.

Why are railway workers striking?

The UK-wide strikes involve around 40,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members at Network Rail.

Drivers aren't involved but the striking workers ensure safety provisions on the railways, meaning trains can't run without them.

There are two negotiating battles underway at once with the dispute centring on pay, jobs and working conditions - one with Network Rail, where it represents around 20,000 signallers and maintenance workers, and the other with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), where it represents about 20,000 workers at 14 train companies.

In addition, train drivers in the Aslef union are striking at 15 rail companies on Thursday in a dispute over pay.

Network Rail has said the firm needs to make 1850 redundancies and would shift some duties to drivers, such as moving control of the carriage doors to drivers.

This means more services could run without guards or onboard crew, a move that the RMT says is unacceptable on safety grounds and due to the resulting loss of jobs.

Organisers from the RMT are asking for more money for staff too and have said rail workers are having to use foodbanks to get by given the rise in cost of living.

Network Rail, however, says the pay offer put forward by the company is "fair and reasonable" with no suggestion it might budge on pay and conditions.

While all disputes must eventually come to an end, as with many of the other current union challenges, it's hard to see which side is going to blink first.

In the meantime, passengers can be braced for more disruption as the winter of discontent continues into 2023.

When are the strikes and what routes are affected?

THE RMT union has announced further strike action this week in what is now a long running dispute over pay and conditions.

Signallers and maintenance staff who are Network Rail members of the RMT – who play a critical role in railway safety – are walking out, meaning ScotRail is running another skeleton service.

Strikes are happening on January 3, 4, 6 and 7 but the reduced timetable will also run on the non-strike day of January 5 due to, the rail operator said, the closing and reopening of signal boxes at different times during the day.

There's a possibility that some additional routes can be added, but customers planning to travel should check Journey Planner before they set off.

There will also be some further disruption on January 8.

ScotRail has released details of this limited timetable, which will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the strike dates.

What trains are running in Scotland?

EDINBURGH

Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour

North Berwick: one train per hour

Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Larbert: one train per hour

GLASGOW

Edinburgh via Airdrie & Bathgate: two trains per hour

Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Lanark: two trains per hour

Glasgow Queen St – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen St – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Dunbartonshire: two trains per hour