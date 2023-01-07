Happy New Year, folks, from the anti-dry January columnist. But before you think it's just because I happen to enjoy a tipple, think again.

Think about your local pub, deli, farm shop or off licence and try to imagine the decade plus that they have had since the financial crash of 2008. Several years of financial squeezes coupled with the ongoing rise of the righteous; you know, the ones who would ban this or restrict that and who think vegan diets are actually healthy.

Anyway, just as they were adapting to clients' lower spends, along came the pandemic, followed on its heals by the cash crisis. Throw in a plague of locusts and the whole thing starts to look biblical.

Anyway, for all the reasons above, for heaven's sake, find a different way to get fit rather than by abandoning the demon drink altogether.

Let's face it, diets alone are bad enough for our moods, so why on earth should you punish yourself by knocking the occasional glass of wine or a pint with your pals on the head?

Drink up, folks, and save the economy.

El Supremo Malbec, Argentina

Warm cherries on the nose leading to ripe plums, cocoa and a hint of vanilla on a very smooth palate. A new year corker

Oddbins £10

The Ned, ‘Waihopai River’ Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

Wow, the aroma is intense, in a good way of course with crisp gooseberry fruits on the palate and a clean refreshing finish. If you can buy a mixed 6 then it's almost a third off.

Majestic £11.29 per bottle, £7.99 mix six

