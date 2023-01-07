What’s the story?

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild.

Tell me more

Adventurer and presenter Fogle parachutes into remote locations to visit a clutch of tenacious souls carving new paths after turning their backs on the rat race.

Among them are a sports star who swapped the fame and fortune of professional snowboarding for quiet solitude in California’s Sierra Nevada; a Hollywood actor running a horse sanctuary in Uruguay; a couple living atop an Italian mountain; and a man criss-crossing the wilds of Oregon.

What can we expect?

This second episode of the new series sees the Castaway 2000 star head to Australia where he meets Bette, who lives alone in a ramshackle property in northern Queensland. Fogle quickly becomes acquainted with her no-nonsense attitude when she refuses to cook him any dinner.

Fair enough. Then what?

As the week progresses, Bette slowly warms up to her guest. She discusses what drew her to the Australian wilderness 30 years ago, talks about her complex relationship with men, and reveals how she has been threatened while attempting to defend the natural world from development.

Cementing their bond, the pair share some heartfelt moments that are a universal sign of friendship the world over: laughter, tears and questionable dancing.

When can I watch?

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild is on Channel 5, Tuesdays, 9pm.