What is it?
A pair of wired hi-res audio certified headphones with premium features.
Good points?
The subtle black matte exterior combined with an industrial looking grill on the earcups give a professional look and feel while soft cushioning pads give lasting comfort.
Audio quality is bright thanks to a deep set of 50mm drivers that balance sound frequencies well. This means the headphones will handle most pieces of music competently rather than excelling in one and failing miserably in another.
The detail provided by hi-res audio is perfectly complemented by the Monitor 60 hardware which highlights every tone. This allows music makers and engineers to channel ideas more effectively and produce tracks to a higher standard.
OneOdio have provided multiple cables to cater for most audio output equipment types. These connections include 3.5mm to 3.5mm with microphone, 3.5mm to 6.35mm and a standard 3.5mm to 3.5mm which is very handy and often forgotten.
Bad points?
The earcups tend to rotate when holding or picking up the headphones which can get a little annoying. A task that is usually second nature, putting on headphones without thinking becomes close to a comedy sketch.
Best for ...
Those who want to make the leap to high resolution audio with a solid pair of headphones but don’t want to break the bank on a gamble.
It’s an ideal choice for budding DJs or audiophiles looking to up their game.
Avoid if ...
You have a smaller head than average as the headband can feel overwhelming and needs to be balanced rather than it cradling you. I found myself adjusting it regularly.
Score: 8/10.
OneOdio Monitor 60 Headphones, £75 (oneodio.com)
