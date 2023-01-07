With soaring food prices and tighter budgets, it makes sense for us to grow some of our own tasty fruit and veg. Over the next 2 weeks, I’ll look at the basic equipment we need for Grow Your Own and how to select the most worthwhile plants.
I strongly advise going to a garden centre or shop for your tools: you must be able to see and hold them: they could become your friends for life. When we bought our first garden flat, an elderly neighbour gave me her tools as she had become too old to keep gardening. Her spade, which I duly named ‘Mrs Stapleton’, chummed me for many years, till the wooden shank’s metal socket finally broke a couple of years ago.
If you don’t fall heir to tools like this, approach a garden centre’s ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ with caution. Most of what you see will look wonderfully appealing but is rarely necessary. Your shopping list only needs 9 basic tools, possibly a lawn mower and most important of all, a compost bin.
The compost bin is an essential part of any garden. As a rich source of life and biodiversity, the composter performs the vital task of transforming all your raw kitchen and garden waste into nutritious compost to feed the soil. The compost can also be used for seed sowing and growing on young plants, thereby reducing the cost of commercial peat-free compost.
You could, of course, make your own composter from pallets or other wood, but, if buying one, choose the simplest design available, preferably a single circular unit, rather than a fiddly one you’ll have to assemble.
You need very few tools for a fruit and veg patch. Your initial needs are: a spade, fork, rake, hoe, trowel, hand fork, garden shears, secateurs and loppers for cutting thicker stems. Avoid the cheapest products as you want everything to last, and the less plastic and more wood and steel used in production the better. Sharpeners for shears and secateurs are also invaluable. Everything will serve you well for years if you care for it, so keep hand tools sharp, clean and oiled as appropriate.
You probably won’t need machine tools but you may want a lawn mower for any grass you haven’t turned into a veg bed. As with all other tools, try to avoid ones with petrol engines. Modern batteries can be pretty powerful, even if there isn’t as much charge as you’d sometimes like.
Plant of the week
Ficus retusa grown as a bonsai. There are hundreds of species of Ficus and several make great house plants but those that are trees really need to be bonsais to fit in to most houses. Ficus retusa is easy to care for and to maintain to the size and shape that suits your home. We have had a little tree for at lest 25 years and judicious snipping has allowed it to adapt to various places in the house. This species is readily available as a bonsai though older specimens can be pricey.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here