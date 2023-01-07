With soaring food prices and tighter budgets, it makes sense for us to grow some of our own tasty fruit and veg. Over the next 2 weeks, I’ll look at the basic equipment we need for Grow Your Own and how to select the most worthwhile plants.

I strongly advise going to a garden centre or shop for your tools: you must be able to see and hold them: they could become your friends for life. When we bought our first garden flat, an elderly neighbour gave me her tools as she had become too old to keep gardening. Her spade, which I duly named ‘Mrs Stapleton’, chummed me for many years, till the wooden shank’s metal socket finally broke a couple of years ago.

If you don’t fall heir to tools like this, approach a garden centre’s ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ with caution. Most of what you see will look wonderfully appealing but is rarely necessary. Your shopping list only needs 9 basic tools, possibly a lawn mower and most important of all, a compost bin.

The compost bin is an essential part of any garden. As a rich source of life and biodiversity, the composter performs the vital task of transforming all your raw kitchen and garden waste into nutritious compost to feed the soil. The compost can also be used for seed sowing and growing on young plants, thereby reducing the cost of commercial peat-free compost.

You could, of course, make your own composter from pallets or other wood, but, if buying one, choose the simplest design available, preferably a single circular unit, rather than a fiddly one you’ll have to assemble.

You need very few tools for a fruit and veg patch. Your initial needs are: a spade, fork, rake, hoe, trowel, hand fork, garden shears, secateurs and loppers for cutting thicker stems. Avoid the cheapest products as you want everything to last, and the less plastic and more wood and steel used in production the better. Sharpeners for shears and secateurs are also invaluable. Everything will serve you well for years if you care for it, so keep hand tools sharp, clean and oiled as appropriate.

You probably won’t need machine tools but you may want a lawn mower for any grass you haven’t turned into a veg bed. As with all other tools, try to avoid ones with petrol engines. Modern batteries can be pretty powerful, even if there isn’t as much charge as you’d sometimes like.

Plant of the week

Ficus retusa grown as a bonsai. There are hundreds of species of Ficus and several make great house plants but those that are trees really need to be bonsais to fit in to most houses. Ficus retusa is easy to care for and to maintain to the size and shape that suits your home. We have had a little tree for at lest 25 years and judicious snipping has allowed it to adapt to various places in the house. This species is readily available as a bonsai though older specimens can be pricey.