Schools across Scotland are in for multiple days of closures as EIS, NASUWT and AHDS members take strike action in the new year.

Councils have urged parents to make alternative childcare plans ahead of the mass closures of primary schools on January 10 and of secondary schools on January 11.

A third planned walk-out of 2023 will see 24-hour actions in different local authorities for 16 consecutive days.

Here is when each council is anticipating industrial action.

ABERDEEN CITY

The local authority has confirmed all primary schools and Orchard Brae School will be closed on January 10.

The following day, January 11, will see the closure of all secondary schools in Aberdeen.

While closures have not been officially confirmed, the third strike date will take place on February 1.

ABERDEENSHIRE

Aberdeenshire Council will close primary and special schools to all pupils on January 10 and secondary schools will close to all pupils on January 11.

Union members under this local authority are also planning strike action on January 30.

A spokesperson for the council added: “Strike action will not affect our early learning settings and school lets - groups and clubs that utilise school space - and these will be open and operate as usual.”

ANGUS

All primary schools will close on January 10, Angus Council has confirmed.

Most nurseries will also shut except at Andover, Inverbrothock, Northmuir, Seaview, Southesk and Warddykes. Early Learning Centres at Carnoustie and Forfar will also remain open.

A statement from the local authority also confirmed that Kingspark School in Dundee will not be open.

On January 11, secondary schools will close but all primary facilities will reopen.

The third strike date is anticipated for January 20.

ARGYLL AND BUTE

All primary schools will be closed to pupils on January 10, the council has revealed.

Tarbert 2-18 School, Tobermory 2-18 School and Parklands Special School will also close to all pupils.

On the following day, all secondary schools with the exception of the previously listed three schools will close.

Secondary pupils from Parklands Special School and Tarbert should attend their school on January 11.

Meanwhile, at Tobermory primary pupils will be able to attend school normally but only secondary pupils that are sitting a prelim that day should attend.

Strike action under this council is also planned for February 2.

CITY OF EDINBURGH

The City of Edinburgh Council has not yet reached a decision on which schools will close next week.

The third date of industrial action is scheduled for January 25.

CLACKMANNANSHIRE

Clackmannanshire Council has said that all primary schools will close on January 10 and secondary schools will all close on January 11.

All schools are also due to close on February 1 in the staggered strike action.

COMHAIRLE NAN EILEAN SIAR

All primary schools will close on January 10 and secondary schools will all close on January 11.

The final strike date will take place on February 3.

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY

The council has said parents will be contacted directly regarding arrangements for the two national strike dates.

A spokesperson said: “On the back of receiving notification from Trade Unions of their intention to strike on 10 and 11 January, we are putting in place arrangements to communicate with staff, parents and carers regarding school closures on these days.

“Our letter to parents and carers will inform them of arrangements around closures as well as provision for free school meals on the affected days, for those who are eligible for these meals.”

The third strike date is planned for January 23.

DUNDEE CITY

On January 10, all primary schools, including attached nursery classes, will be closed. Kingspark School will also be closed to all pupils.

The following early years settings will be open to all children: Caird View Nursery, Hill View Nursery, Longhaugh Nursery, Ballumbie Early Years Centre, Fintry Early Years Centre, Rowantree Early Years Centre, Downfield Early Years Centre, Claypotts Early Years Centre, Wallacetown Nursery, Baluniefield Nursery, Coldside Nursery, Law Nursery, Woodlea Children' Centre, Frances Wright Nursery, Jessie Porter Nursery, Menzieshill Nursery, Balgayhill Nursery, Quarry View Nursery.

The council also confirmed the closure of all eight secondary schools to all pupils on January 11. On this day, Rockwell Learning Centre will be closed to all pupils.

The third date of industrial action is due to take place on February 2.

EAST AYRSHIRE

All primary schools will close on Tuesday, January 10 and secondary schools will all close on January 11.

On Tuesday, primary supported learning centres Crosshouse Communication Centre, Park School, Willowbank School and Hillside School will also close.

Union members under this local authority are also planning strike action on January 23.

EAST DUNBARTONSHIRE

East Dunbartonshire has also confirmed all primary schools and ASN schools will close on January 10. Early Years Centres, with the exception of Campsie Nursery, will remain open

All secondary schools are expected to shut on January 11.

The third strike date is planned for January 23.

EAST LOTHIAN

All primary schools and ELC settings will shut on January 10, while secondary schools will close on January 11.

The council has already confirmed all that all facilities will remain closed for the third date on January 16.

EAST RENFREWSHIRE

East Renfrewshire Council is yet to officially confirm the closures but a statement emphasised that schools will be affected.

The third date of industrial action is due to take place on January 24.

FALKIRK

On January 10, primary schools and nursery classes (including Windsor Park School primary pupils & the Inclusion & Wellbeing Service primary and secondary pupils) will not open.

ELC centres will not be affected by any of the strike dates, but secondary school will be closed on January 11.

The council also confirmed both primary and secondary school will shut on January 27.

FIFE

All primary schools and their nursery classes will shut on January 10, including ASN schools. Secondary schools and secondary pupil support centres will not open on January 11.

The third strike date on January 18 will see all schools in Fife close their doors, the council confirmed.

GLASGOW CITY

Glasgow City Council has said that all primary schools will close on January 10 and secondary schools will all close on January 11.

Both will close on January 16 in the staggered strike action.

INVERCLYDE

Inverclyde has yet to publish confirmed plans regarding closures, but the third strike date is anticipated for February 6.

MIDLOTHIAN

On January 10, most primary schools will close, with the only exception of Saltergate School.

All local authority early learning and childcare settings will be closed on this day with the exception of Scots Corner and Vogrie nurseries.

The following day, all secondary school will close but Saltergate School will once again keep its doors open.

Further strike action is scheduled for January 26.

MORAY

Primary schools will close on January 10 and secondary schools will all close on January 11, with the third date scheduled for January 19.

NORTH AYRSHIRE

The Herald has approached the local authority for confirmation on closures and this will be updated in due course.

The third date of industrial action is due to take place on January 17.

NORTH LANARKSHIRE

All primary schools, primary additional support needs (ASN) schools will be closed to pupils on January 10. This day will also see all 57 term-time, school-based nursery classes shut.

Secondary school will all close on the following day, alongside the closure of the entire school at Portland.

North Lanarkshire Council has confirmed that both primary and secondary schools will also shut on January 19.

ORKNEY ISLANDS

Orkney have previously stated that details regarding closures will be confirmed in the new year.

The third date of industrial action is expected on January 18.

PERTH AND KINROSS

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed that all schools – including Fairview School and early learning centres – will close on the dates affecting them.

On Tuesday all primary schools will shut their doors, including Fairview. January 11 will see the closure of all secondary schools, but Fairview will reopen.

The third strike date, January 17, will force the closure of all primary and secondary shcools, as well as early learning centres.

RENFREWSHIRE

All primary and ASN schools will be closed on January 10, while secondary schools will close on January 11.

The Tuesday will also see the closure of nurseries which provide term time classes, but those running year-round will remain open.

Industrial action is also scheduled for January 27.

SCOTTISH BORDERS

All primary schools will close on January 10 and all secondary schools will shut on January 11, the council has confirmed.

The council will see further strike action on January 30 when all shcools are set to close.

SHETLAND ISLANDS

Shetland Council confirmed plans are being discussed on Wednesday, January 4.

A spokesperson added: “Education officers in Shetland Islands Council are in discussion with all of our Head Teachers today, Wednesday 04 January 2023, to confirm arrangements for the industrial action next week.

“The exact arrangements, and the implications of the strike action, will be communicated to all parents and carers tomorrow, Thursday 05 January 2023.”

Alongside strikes next week, further action is scheduled to hit the local authority on February 6.

SOUTH AYRSHIRE

As a result of industrial action all primary schools and special schools will be fully closed on January 10, while all secondary schools will shut on January 11.

Five of the council’s early years centres will remain open on Tuesday: Cherry Tree, Girvan, Prestwick North, Space Place, Wallacetown.

Strikes are also scheduled for January 25.

SOUTH LANARKSHIRE

South Lanarkshire council has confirmed primary schools, primary nursery classes and ASN schools will shut on January 10.

The following day secondary schools and secondary ASN schools will close.

A third strike date is planned for Friday, February 3.

STIRLING

Stirling Council have confirmed all primary and ASN provisions including Castleview Nursery will close on January 10.

All secondary schools and ASN provision will shut on Janaury 11.

Industrial action is also expected the affect the local authority on Tuesday, January 24.

HIGHLANDS

The council has said that all primary schools will close on January 10 and secondary schools will all close on January 11. ELC facilities will also close on the earlier date.

A spokesperson said: “It is hoped that a clear decision will enable parents and carers to plan ahead for the disruption expected.”

Further strike action is due to take place on January 31.

WEST DUNBARTONSHIRE

On January 10, all primary schools, early years centres connected to schools and Kilpatrick ASN school will be closed.

The following day the council has confirmed the closure of all secondary schools.

EIS is also planning strike action on January 26.

WEST LOTHIAN

All primary schools are to close on January 10. This will include Beatlie, Pinewood, Ogilvie and Connolly ASN schools.

On January 11, all secondary schools will shut. The following ASN schools will also close: Cedarbank and Skills Centre, Burnhouse, Whitburn.

West Lothian council will also be affected by industrial action on Janaury 31.