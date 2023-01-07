A crowd-pleasing dish that happens to be kind to the environment.
"These burgers go down the half-beef, half-lentil route, and they are every bit as satisfying as a pure beef burger," says Annie Bell, author of Healthier Planet, Healthier You.
"Extras of fried onions, grated cheese, sliced lettuce, or salsa and guacamole for a 'fiesta', are also good. Personally I like to eat these sandwiched between crisp lettuce leaves rather than a bun, but over to you."
Healthier planet burgers
Ingredients:
(Serves 4)
For the burgers:
300g lean minced beef
300g cooked green lentils
2 heaped tbsp finely chopped shallots
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Extra virgin olive oil for frying
To serve:
1/2 red onion, peeled, halved and thinly sliced
8 cocktail gherkins, sliced
4 wholemeal burger buns, halved
English mustard
Tomato ketchup
1 beefsteak tomato, sliced
For the mustard mayo:
40g mayonnaise
40g soured cream
1tsp Dijon mustard
Method:
1. Place the beef, lentils, shallots and some seasoning in a food processor and whizz to a sticky mixture, so some of the lentils remain whole. Shape the mixture into eight burgers using a nine-centimetre plain round cutter. If you want you can make them in advance, then cover and chill them.
2. Heat two teaspoons of oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-low heat and fry the burgers, in batches, for two minutes on each side until an even gold, replenishing the oil as necessary. They burn more easily than a pure meat burger, so keep an eye.
3. Combine the sliced onion and gherkins.
4. If serving the burgers with buns, toast the cut side of the buns under a grill, preheated to high. Place a burger on each bun half, smear some mustard over and then plenty of tomato ketchup, or the Mustard mayo (below). Next lay over a slice of tomato and season, then scatter over some sliced onion and gherkin.
5. For the mustard mayo: Blend all the ingredients in a small bowl, cover and chill until required. This will keep well for several days.
Healthier Planet, Healthier You by Annie Bell is published by One Boat, priced £18.99. Photography by Andrew Burton. Available now.
