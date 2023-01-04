A key route through the Borders has been forced to close for over twelve hours after a bridge was damaged amid heavy rainfall.

The A702 had been shut in both directions south of West Linton since 1am on Wednesday.

It comes after heavy rainfall caused increased river flows which damaged Westwater Bridge.

No traffic was able to cross the bridge while BEAR Scotland attends to assess the scale of the damage.

North and Southbound traffic was diverted via the A701, at Hillend, and the A721/ A72 at Melbourne Crossroads.

Local access was maintained for residents up to the bridge location.

Limited traffic was allowed under temporary traffic lights southbound just before 2pm.