EVERYONE IS WELCOME AT THE RACE FOR LIFE GLASGOW

People are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Glasgow.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the city and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL23NY.* This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland**. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

The Race for Life events take place at Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, Glasgow, on Sunday, May 21 and are open to people of all ages and abilities. Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option too at Strathclyde Country Park, Hamilton Road, Motherwell on Saturday, June 17.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event. Since it began in 1994, around 10m people have taken part, raising more than £920m to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Scotland, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Glasgow to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime*** but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Cancer survivor Leo Barker,11, with his medal after completing Pretty Muddy (Image: Cancer Research)

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Andy Curran, Chief executive of Standard Life, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

“This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org