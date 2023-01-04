ScotRail has announced trains will run on an additional 11 routes on Thursday.

The train operator had previously confirmed only twelve routes would run tomorrow, despite workers not taking strike action on January 5.

Services have now been added further north in Scotland - with the strike timetable only ensuring trains in the central belt, Fife and the Borders.

Tens of thousands of RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators walked out again this week amid a warning of escalating industrial action unless a pay dispute is resolved.

Another RMT 48-hour strike will start on Friday, ending a week of travel chaos on the railways.

While the pay dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, the Network Rail signallers are crucial to the safe operation of the railway.

On the strike days, Network Rail is unable to facilitate passenger services on any other routes due to larger reliance on manual signalling outside the Central Belt.

Alongside additional routes being announced for Thursday, ScotRail has now also confirmed that trains will "generally run until the normal end of service".

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "We have worked really hard to add more services to the timetable for Thursday. We’re pleased that customers will have more travel options throughout the day.

“However, we are still advising customers to check their journeys before they travel and we’re reminding them that we will have to revert to our strike timetable on Friday and Saturday, which we know will be really frustrating for them."

Which additional services will operate on Thursday?

Inverness – Perth.

Inverness – Aberdeen.

Inverness – Wick & Kyle.

Aberdeen – Edinburgh.

Perth – Edinburgh.

Glasgow Queen Street – Fort William / Mallaig / Oban.

Ayr – Stranraer.

Carlisle – Dumfries.

Ayr – Glasgow Central.

Gourock – Glasgow Central.

Neilston – Glasgow Central.

Which services were assured previously?