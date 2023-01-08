The Winter Show

7-28 January. Entry free. Compass Gallery, 178 West Regent Street, Glasgow, G2 4RL.

Head to Compass Gallery this winter to explore the variety of artworks on display. There is a wide selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture and ceramics and more are continually being added throughout January.

https://compassgallery.co.uk/2015/the-winter-show-2022/

30::30

7-28 January. Entry free. &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

This group exhibition features small works from artists at &Gallery. Some of the artists on display include Joy Arden, Michelle Benoit, Andrew Clausen, Michael Craik and many others. Visitors can explore a variety of works covering different themes and styles.

https://andgallery.co.uk/exhibitions/73-30-30/overview/

Dunfermline and Its People: Joseph McKenzie

7 January-26 February. Entry free. Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries, 1-7 Abbot Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7N.

See the faces, places, spirit and soul of Dunfermline as captured by Joseph McKenzie’s lens in 1967 and 1968. McKenzie became a prolific photographer throughout the 1960s, documenting Scotland as it underwent momentous social change. His work is held in the collections of a host of galleries across Scotland and visitors can discover some of those at Dunfermlines Carnegie Library.

https://www.onfife.com/event/dunfermline-and-its-people-joseph-mckenzie/

Unveiling the Madonna

7 January-13 November. Entry free. Kirkcaldy Galleries, War Memorial Gardens, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1YG.

The Madonna and Child is the oldest artwork in OnFife Museums’ collection and this display unveils the secrets of this fascinating painting discovered during and after its conservation. The gallery has been able to undertake extensive conservation and analysis of the painting over the last three years.

https://www.onfife.com/event/unveiling-the-madonna/

Seize the Clay

7 January - 22 January. Entry free. The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2RQ.

This latest exhibition from The Stirling Smith explores the versatility of ceramics through the work of three local potters Kathleen Morison, Elaine Hill and Rebecca Pankhurst. The trio began their pottery careers from the same studio, learning and inspiring each others’ works. The variety of one of a kind works on display will capture the interest of visitors and collectors.

https://www.smithartgalleryandmuseum.co.uk/exhibition/seize-the-clay-by-kathleen-morison-elaine-hill-rebecca-pankhurst/

Apollo Remastered

7 January-16 April. Entry from £12.50. Glasgow Science Centre, 50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow, G51 1EA.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the last lunar landing, visitors to the Glasgow Science Centre will be treated to a spectacular showcase of remastered images by Andy Saunders. The exhibition features over 30 images including the only clear and recognizable image of Neil Armstrong on the moon, the first clear image of life on-board the stricken Apollo 13 mission, and others.

https://www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/discover/apollo-remastered

A Parliament for the People

Open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish Parliament, EH99 1SP.

Find out about Scotland’s parliamentary history in this permanent exhibition. Visitors can explore Scotland’s parliamentary history from its first recorded meeting in 1235 all the way through to the 1997 referendum that led to a Scottish Parliament with devolved powers.

https://www.parliament.scot/visit/events-and-exhibitions/a-parliament-for-the-people

Good Impressions - Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop

7 January - 4 March. Entry free. FifeSpace at Rothes Halls, Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes, KY7 5NX.

Back in 2018 the Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop established a creative collaboration with Mino Art Info in Japan. The collaboration brought together the ancient Japanese tradition of Washi papermaking and the very best of Scottish contemporary printmaking. The works made by members of the workshop are on display along with new and existing work from the collection.

https://www.onfife.com/event/good-impressions-fife-dunfermline-printmakers-workshop/

Turner in January

7-31 January. Entry free. The Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Scotland’s famous collection of Turner watercolours was left to the nation by the great art collector Henry Vaighan in 1900. The annual display of watercolours in Edinburgh is a keenly awaited tradition for many people in Scotland. Some of the watercolours on display include dramatic landscapes from the Himalayas, the Swiss Alps and the Isle of Skye.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/turner-january

SSA 130 Years

7-10 January. Entry from £4. The Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

This year marks the 130th anniversary of the inaugural Society of Scottish Arts exhibition. To celebrate, visitors can explore the society’s vibrant history and works that have contributed to Scotland’s artistic culture. There are also new works on display from artists across the country that respond to artworks from the past from contemporary perspectives.

https://www.s-s-a.org/annualexhibition2022/

Charlotte Cohen