A woman has died in hospital after being rescued from flood waters in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to Walkerburn in the Scottish Borders around 12.20am on Hogmanay.

The 55-year-old, who has not yet been named, was pulled from a flooded river.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died on January 2.

READ MORE: Motorists' warning as most of Scotland is on flood alert

Another woman was also rescued from the area but her condition is unknown.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.20am on Saturday December 31, police were called to reports of people within flood waters at Walkerburn, Scottish Borders.

“Two women were rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly one of the women, 55, died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Monday.”