Flooding damage to the West Coast Mainline has been fixed with services between Glasgow and Carlisle set to return on Friday.
Despite the line being reopened, passengers are warned services will still be limited as a new 48-hour RMT strike kicks off.
Services have been unable to run north of Carlisle on the busy line following a landslip that destabilised the foundations of the railway near Carstairs.
The issue was prompted by heavy rain leading to flooding across vast parts of Scotland on December 30.
READ MORE: Full list: School closures confirmed as each council to see three walk-outs
Network Rail engineers had to remove hundreds of tonnes of loose material from beneath the line before installing over 300 tonnes of new stone to stabilise the embankment.
The track has also been relaid and the signalling systems were tested ahead of the line reopening.
Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “Our engineers have worked as quickly as possible to complete these repairs and reopen the railway.
“This was a very challenging project, with hundreds of tonnes of material having to be removed and significant repairs made to over 40 metres of the railway.
“We appreciate the inconvenience the closure of the line has caused and we thank everyone for their understanding during these recovery works.”
Barry Milsom, executive director of operations and safety at Avanti West Coast, encouraged passengers to wait until Sunday when the train operator will return to a full timetable.
READ MORE: How Scotland is affected by January rail strikes
He said: “We’re pleased the West Coast Mainline has now reopened north of Carlisle following repairs to the tracks and would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while Network Rail carried out this urgent work.
“While our services to and from Glasgow can resume on Friday 6 January, a significantly reduced timetable will be in place on this day, as well as Saturday 7 January due to strike action.
"Therefore, we strongly encourage customers travelling to and from Scotland to make their journeys on Sunday 8, Monday 9 or Tuesday 10 January when we’ll be operating our full timetable.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here