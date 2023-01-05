Strong winds reaching 75mph are expected to cause travel disruption in the north of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert which will come into place from 9pm on Thursday and last until 10am tomorrow.

"Severe gales" are expected to affect the Western Isles, Orkney Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

A statement by the forecasters adds: "A swathe of severe gales will affect the Hebrides this evening and overnight, with gusts potentially reaching 70mph.

"Gales will also reach inland areas of the Highlands before transferring to Orkney and the northeast mainland for Friday morning."

READ MORE: Man killed in Ben Nevis avalanche named as Bristol teacher

The high winds are expected to bring difficult driving conditions "especially on exposed bridges, causeways and higher routes".

The worst conditions will be seen across the Hebrides and the west coast of mainland Scotland, where gusts ranging between 60 and 70 are likely and could reach "close to 75 mph in a few spots".

The far north of mainland Scotland and Orkney will see winds grow during the early hours with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.